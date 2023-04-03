Ipswich: Man charged with murder after Stansted Airport arrest
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following an alleged serious assault nearly four years ago.
Edgars Slavinkski, 30, of Ipswich, fled the country after Raimonds Gromolds, then 40, was assaulted at his Harland Street home in the town on 9 June 2019, Suffolk Police said.
He sustained extensive head and facial injuries, internal abdominal pain and died in 2021.
The force said Mr Slavinkski was arrested at Stansted Airport on Friday.
It added that he was detained on suspicion of assault and later charged with murder and committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.
He appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Saturday and is due to appear at the Crown court in the town later.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk