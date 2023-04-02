Pakefield: Boys bailed over death of Joy Middleditch
- Published
Two boys arrested on suspicion of the murder of an 82-year-old burglary victim have been released on bail.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, on 25 March. She died on Monday.
The boys, aged 14 and 15 and from Lowestoft, were detained on Friday.
On Saturday, police were given a superintendent's extension to detain them for questioning for an additional 12 hours.
The pair have been released on bail, pending further inquiries, until 7 June.
Officers were called to Ms Middleditch's home in Grayson Avenue at about 14:00 GMT on 25 March after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing but in a serious condition, and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital, where she died in the early hours of Monday.
A handbag that was stolen was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road, but her purse was missing, police said.
Ms Middleditch's family described her as a "strong, determined character who loved life and her dog".
