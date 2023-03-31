Pakefield: Two boys arrested as woman, 82, dies after burglary
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 82-year-old died after being injured during a burglary at her home.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow in Pakefield, Suffolk, on Saturday afternoon. She died on Monday.
The break-in is thought to have happened overnight from Friday to Saturday.
Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Suffolk Police said the two boys, both from the Lowestoft area, had been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Officers were called to Ms Middleditch's home in Grayson Avenue at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing but in a serious condition, and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
Ms Middleditch died in the early hours of Monday.
A handbag that was stolen was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road, but her purse was missing, police said.
Ms Middleditch's family described her as a "strong, determined character who loved life and her dog".
Floral tributes have been left outside her home and people living in the south Lowestoft area have expressed shock at the incident.
Prayers were said and candles were lit for Ms Middleditch during a service at nearby All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Wednesday morning.
