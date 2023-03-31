A14 crash: A man has been arrested after fatal incident
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash involving three vehicles.
Suffolk Police said the collision happened on the A14 eastbound at Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
The eastbound section between junctions 43 and 46 remains closed. The westbound carriageway reopened at about 05:06.
The driver of a van was pronounced dead at the scene, the force added.
Diversions remained in place between Bury St Edmunds and Thurston.
Fire crews and the air ambulance were also called to the dual carriageway.
Police thanked motorists for their patience.
