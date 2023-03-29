Pakefield: Tribute to Joy Middleditch, 82, who died after robbery
The family of an 82-year-old woman who died after masked intruders broke into her home have paid tribute to her.
Joy Middleditch was found by her family, injured but conscious, in her bungalow on Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, Suffolk, on Saturday afternoon.
Police started a murder investigation after she died in hospital on Monday.
Her family said: "Joy was a strong, determined character who loved life and her dog. She was a loving person who was sadly taken from us too soon."
The family thanked the police and community for their help and support.
Suffolk Police said Ms Middleditch told relatives and police officers before she died that she had heard a noise at the door before two masked men forced their way in and knocked her to the ground.
It was believed the robbery, which turned into a murder inquiry after her death, happened at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on Monday but the cause of death was yet to be confirmed. Further examinations were due to take place, police said.
There have been no arrests.
Officers were called to Ms Middleditch's home at about 14:00 GMT on Saturday after relatives found her lying on the floor.
She was said to have been found conscious and breathing but in a serious condition, and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, Norfolk.
Her handbag that was stolen was recovered a short distance away on Nelson Road, but her purse was missing, police said.
Searches were continuing at Ms Middleditch's home and in the surrounding streets and a CCTV trawl was being carried out, the force added.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and any dashcam or doorbell camera footage.
People living in the area have expressed shock at the incident, which police described as a "callous and cowardly attack".
Prayers were said and candles were lit for Ms Middleditch during a service at nearby All Saints' and St Margaret's Church on Wednesday morning.
