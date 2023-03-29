Pakefield: Floral tributes for woman who died after robbery
Floral tributes have been left outside the home of an 82-year-old woman who died after masked intruders broke into her bungalow.
Joy Middleditch was found injured by officers called to her property on Grayson Avenue, Pakefield, Suffolk, just before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
A murder investigation was launched after she died on Monday.
Prayers were said and a candle was lit for her during a service at nearby All Saints' and St Margaret's Church.
Rector Sharon Lord said the community in south Lowestoft was in shock.
"I am completely devastated for the family of Joy Middleditch, there are no words," she said.
"Pakefield is a close-knit seaside village, it has a wonderful community atmosphere and because of that, many people retire here.
"It's normally a wonderful, safe place to live but this incident has really rocked our community."
Police said it had been reported that masked men forced entry into the pensioner's property and knocked her to the ground before stealing her handbag.
It was believed the robbery happened at some point between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Ms Middleditch was found lying on the floor conscious and injured, police said.
She was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk, but died in the early hours of Monday morning.
The force said her stolen handbag was later found in nearby Nelson Road but her purse was missing.
Acting Supt Sarsfield Donohue described the incident as a "callous and cowardly attack on an elderly and vulnerable victim".
He said Suffolk Police would do "everything in our power to catch and convict those responsible".
The force appealed for witnesses.
