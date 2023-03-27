Man arrested after five birds of prey shot in King's Forest
- Published
A man has been arrested after five birds of prey were shot dead.
The goshawks were found in a parking area in King's Forest, near Wordwell, on 16 January.
X-rays showed all five "suffered injuries from multiple pieces of shot", Suffolk police said.
The force said the man, in his 70s, was arrested on suspicion of killing/taking a Schedule 1 wild bird, possession of a Schedule 1 wild bird and breach of firearms licence conditions.
All birds of prey are protected by law and to kill or injure one could result in jail and/or an unlimited fine.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk