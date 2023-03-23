Man with 20 shopping trolleys next to his Sudbury garden fined £4,605
Published
A man found with 20 shopping trolleys next to his home has been served fines and costs totalling more than £4,605.
Justin Dyer, 43, formerly of Talbot Road, Sudbury, was sentenced at Ipswich Magistrates' Court for breaching notices to clear up the mess.
He was ordered to pay £300 in fines, given a £34 victim surcharge payment and must pay £4,285.87 in costs.
Babergh District Council said his council house was also filled with "chest-high rubbish".
Dyer, who previously entered a not guilty plea, did not attend the court hearing.
The council brought the prosecution after receiving numerous complaints from December 2021 about the household waste and abandoned shopping trolleys left at the side of the Talbot Road council house.
He was initially issued notices asking him to clear the rubbish and return the trolleys which often blocked an alleyway.
The local authority said it decided to prosecute a year later, after Dyer failed to take steps to remove the rubbish.
"Mr Dyer's behaviour was at first unpleasant for his neighbours, and then hazardous," Babergh District Council said.
"He showed complete disregard to the notices issued to him and chose to let the situation go on, despite being given ample opportunities to resolve it.
"As a result Mr Dyer has ended up with a bill far in excess of what it would have cost him to clear up the waste in the first place."
The court found Mr Dyer guilty of failing to comply with a community protection notice issued in December 2021 and contravening or failing to comply with two abatement notices issued in February and March 2022.
