Suffolk's £32m plan for new schools agreed by councillors
- Published
Planners have agreed £32m in funding for new schools, nurseries and refurbishments in Suffolk.
The investment programme, approved by Suffolk County Council's Conservative cabinet, would rely on £26m in loans.
The project details proposals for 11 schools including a new secondary at the Ipswich Garden Suburb development.
"We are facing increased pressure to match demand for new places," said Rachel Hood, the council's cabinet member for education, SEND and skills.
"It is vital we continue to match the number of school places with new housing developments being built across Suffolk."
The proposed schools include:
- A secondary and two primaries at the Ipswich Garden Suburb
- Relocation of Lakenheath Primary School
- A primary in Haverhill
- A primary in Woolpit
- Relocation of Trimley St Martin Primary School
- A primary at north Felixstowe
- A primary at Wolsey Grange, Ipswich
- A primary at Rushbrooke, Bury St Edmunds
- A primary at Chilton Woods, Sudbury
The proposed early years provision includes:
- Expansion of Exning pre-school
- A pre-school in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds
- A pre-school at Holton St Peter
The council said there would be improved fire prevention and new facilities at several other schools in Ipswich and Newmarket.
Money would also go towards trying to maintain and improve the carbon footprint of school buildings.Government funding for school infrastructure in Suffolk has declined from about £6.59m in 2018-19 to £4.25m in 2022-23, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.The investment programme - voted through by councillors at Endeavour House in Ipswich on Tuesday - stopped short of setting a timescale for the new schools.
