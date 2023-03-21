Ruth Perry: Calls made for Ofsted overhaul after head teacher's death
Head teachers have called for a "complete overhaul" of school inspections in a letter to Ofsted after the death of Ruth Perry.
The family of the Reading head teacher said her death was the "direct result of the pressure" put on her by the outcome of an inspection report.
Suffolk Primary Headteachers' Association (SPHA) also called for an immediate suspension of inspections.
Ofsted said it was "deeply saddened" by Ms Perry's "tragic death".
Ms Perry was waiting for an Ofsted report that would rate her primary school as inadequate, the lowest rating, when she died on 8 January.
In an open letter, SPHA described Ofsted as being a "Damoclean sword hanging over dedicated professionals for months and years on end".
It said the current model for school inspections was "faulty" and called for an end to "one-word judgements".
Currently schools are rated either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.
SPHA also said its head teachers were considering displaying a photograph of Ms Perry when inspectors visited, starting an inspection with a minute's silence and wearing black armbands throughout.
Rebecca Leek, the association's executive director, said Ms Perry's death had created "real shock among colleagues" and it was "now time for reform".
Geoff Barton, the head of the Association of School and College Leaders, also urged for the overall grading system to be abolished and for head teachers to be told if their school was to be inspected that year or term.
"That would take huge pressure off the system," he said.
Adrian Orr, assistant director of education, skills and learning at Suffolk County Council, said the authority "waits with interest to see Ofsted's response to the letter and what that might mean for the future of inspections".
A petition calling for an inquiry into the Ofsted inspection at Caversham Primary School, where Ms Perry was the head teacher, has been signed by more than 110,000 people.
Matthew Purves, Ofsted's regional director for the South East, said the watchdog's thoughts remained with Ms Perry's family, friends and everyone in the Caversham Primary School community.
