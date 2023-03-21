Suffolk woman used money for carers to pay for horse
A woman defrauded a council of more than £68,000 when she used her carer allowance to fund a "lavish lifestyle" and look after her horse.
Lucy Melton, of Kingsbury Walk, Great Cornard, who has multiple sclerosis, sent fake invoices when questioned by Suffolk County Council.
The exact nature of her spending remained unknown as Melton withdrew £300 cash every week.
She was given a three-year community order at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday.
Prosecutors said the money received "was used to fund non-essential items - primarily a horse", adding "evidence of a lavish lifestyle" was an aggravating feature.
An investigation by the council in 2019 found the care agency Melton claimed she was using had dissolved in 2016 following the death of its director.
Melton had claimed at trial in March 2022 that her carer was not willing to acknowledge working for her as she was paid in cash and did not want to declare the income.
However, the alleged carer was able to show evidence she had been on holiday on the dates Melton claimed she was looking after her.
She was found guilty of fraud totalling £68,308.06 and magistrates in Ipswich said she was not a credible witness.
They said there had been "numerous inconsistencies" in her account.
"These offences were sophisticated in nature, with planning, and committed over a sustained period. We find that she did forge the invoices, and that this was done for financial gain," magistrates concluded.
Melton was found guilty of fraud by failing to disclose money in her care plan was not being used the correct way and of making/supplying false invoices.
The case was adjourned for sentencing before a crown court judge.
Melton was given a three-year community order and fined £10,000 which will go to Suffolk County Council.
She was also given a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work.
