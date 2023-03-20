Stowmarket's The Food Museum awarded £1.4m
A museum that celebrates the East of England's rural heritage has been awarded £1.4m from the government.
The Food Museum in Stowmarket, Suffolk, is one of more than 70 organisations to receive a slice of almost £60m from the government's Cultural Investment Fund.
Suffolk's Library Service is to get £219,000 and the Long Shop Museum in Leiston has been awarded £1,071,616.
Chloe Brett, from the Food Museum (formerly the Museum of East Anglian Life), said it was "fantastic news".
She said the money would be used to invest in improved facilities such as better toilets which were "essential to the visitor experience".
The attraction changed its name last April.
Established in 1967, the museum covers some 75 acres, including outdoor displays and 17 historic buildings.
"It's been a great year and we've been incredibly lucky with getting funding which is going to help continue to improve that visitor offer," added Ms Brett.
Arts Council England will be delivering the funding on behalf of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: "This investment will help to level up access to arts and culture for everyone, no matter where they live.
"Culture helps us create lifelong memories with our families and friends, provides entertainment and joy, and allows us to explore the world around us in new and exciting ways. It can also boost tourism, support local business and drive local economic growth.
"This funding will support brilliant arts organisations to upgrade their venues and create new projects that will be at the heart of their communities."
Other beneficiaries in the East of England include Basildon Borough Council which has been awarded £4m to invest into turning empty properties in the Essex town into arts facilities.
Colchester Library has been given £337,500 and Norwich's Castle Museum has been awarded £381,920.
