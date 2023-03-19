Demonstration held outside Ipswich migrant hotel
A group of about 30 people gathered to demonstrate against the Home Office's use of a hotel to house migrants in a Suffolk town.
However, they were outnumbered by about 100 people supporting those inside the Novotel in Ipswich, on Saturday.
They waved banners with the slogan "hate racism" and chanted "refugees welcome here".
Margaret Bulaitis president of Ipswich Trades Union Council said there was "no place for hatred... in Ipswich".
Ipswich Borough Council had previously said housing migrants in the hotel would put an "unsustainable" strain on local services.
Joining those supporting the migrants in the hotel, Ms Bulaitis said: "We're here primarily to stand in solidarity with the refugees in the [hotel], to say there's no place for hatred and division in Ipswich."
"I've lived in this town for 20 years and I'm confident that... the average person in this town is horrified at attempts to divide us."
Phanuel Mutumburi, from the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, said: "It is worrying because we have seen in other places where there's been violence and acts of vandalism, but this is so important, and so everyone is brave and has come out here to support the people who are suffering."
Police said the event passed off peacefully and no arrests were made.