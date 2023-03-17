Hollesley Bay inmate goes on the run from open prison
- Published
A prisoner convicted of drug offences, robbery and affray has gone on the run from an open prison.
Paul Howell, 41, was on temporary day release from Hollesley Bay Prison in Suffolk and was reported missing after he failed to return.
Suffolk Police described him as white, six foot (1.8m) tall, of medium build, bald, with blue eyes and clean shaven.
Officers said Howell has links to Essex and appealed for anyone who knows where he is to get in touch.
