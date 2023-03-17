Fire crews called to blaze at derelict community centre in Worlingham
A road closure was put in place so fire crews could deal with the aftermath of a blaze at a derelict community centre.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Worlingham near Beccles at 02:50 GMT.
The single storey building on Rectory Lane was ablaze, but crews brought it under control by 05:30.
The road was due to remain closed for part of the day while fire fighters dampened down and investigated the cause of the fire.
The fire service's Mel Buck said: "We still have three appliances there currently , we had five appliances but have now scaled down."
"It is too early to say what caused the blaze but appliances here today will be investigating the incident," he added.
