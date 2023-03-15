Ipswich Town FC former chairman John Kerr dies aged 83
A former chairman of Ipswich Town FC has died at the age of 83.
John Kerr MBE held the role between 1991 and 1995, which included the club's inaugural year in the Premier League.
He was associated with the side for more than half a century and stepped down as the PLC board director in 2015.
"We knew John had been unwell for a period of time but this is still very sad news," said Mike O'Leary, the current chairman.
"He contributed a huge amount to the football club and was held in high regard at Portman Road.
"This will be a tough time for his family and friends, as well as former colleagues, so right now our thoughts are with them."
💙 The Club was saddened to learn of the passing of former Chairman John Kerr MBE.— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) March 15, 2023
John, who was born in November 1939 and first became a board member in 1984, took over as Town Chairman in 1991, and held the position for four years.#itfc
Mr Kerr, while serving as a Town director in April 2013, received his Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to the club.
The club was informed of his death earlier on Wednesday.
