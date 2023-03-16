Lowestoft gets £4.3m in Budget to improve its seafront
A coastal town in Suffolk has been awarded £4.3m in the Budget to improve its seafront.
Lowestoft was one of 16 regeneration projects to get a share of £200m announced by Jeremy Hunt.
The money will be used to revamp Jubilee Parade on the seafront next to the Eastern Edge beach huts, East Suffolk Council said.
Waveney Conservative MP Peter Aldous said: "Lowestoft is a great place to visit and this work will cement that."
He continued: "There was a lot of disappointment in East Suffolk when the last bid was rejected.
"The local council put a lot of work into it and not getting the money was a crushing blow so this is very welcome news."
East Suffolk Council said the development will include a new two-storey building with a first-floor café, along with improved showers, toilets and facilities.
The total cost of the project will be £4.9m, with £600,000 coming from East Suffolk Council's capital programme.
Council leader Steve Gallant said: "This is fantastic news for Lowestoft and further underlines the growth opportunities for the town and the improved prospects for its communities."
