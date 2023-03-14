Ipswich stabbing: Family pays tribute to Raymond James Quigley
The family of an 18-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in a town centre in the middle of the afternoon said he would be "missed forever".
Raymond James Quigley, known as James, from Wymondham, Norfolk, was attacked in Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday, 17 January.
Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 14 April.
Mr Quigley's family said his funeral had taken place and thanked everyone who had gone to his aid, including emergency services and staff at a nearby card shop.
"The support we are being given is tremendous. We have received messages from so many people, for which we are thankful," the family said in a statement.
"James has now been laid to rest. He was and always will be a beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson and nephew, as well as a much loved friend.
"He will be missed forever."
A post-mortem found Mr Quigley died of four stab wounds to the torso.
Mr Hammett and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
A provisional trial date of 10 July was set when they appeared at court in January.
