Love Island: Ipswich boxer Frankie Davey says he has no regrets
A Love Island contestant said appearing on the show was an "experience of a lifetime".
Frankie Davey, a professional boxer from Suffolk, appeared on the ITV2 show for four episodes as a Casa Amor entrant.
The 22-year-old said he had "no regrets" about appearing on the show, despite previously saying he "could've had more screen time".
Davey said he was focusing on his boxing and was hoping for "big fights".
Davey, from Ipswich, said he was approached by ITV on Instagram in October and was initially told he would be the first "bombshell" to enter the villa.
However, producers then said they wanted him to be a Casa Amor entrant.
Casa Amor is a section of the show when the girls and boys split off into separate villas and new contestants join them to "test their connections".
Davey said he was "50/50" about going on the programme for Casa Amor but decided to go as it was "an experience of a lifetime and an opportunity I didn't want to pass up on".
"I'm glad I did it," he said.
As soon as he returned from Love Island filming in South Africa, Davey said he was "straight back in the gym" training with Barry Smith at the Ben Davison Performance Centre in Harlow, Essex.
"I'm in the best boxing gym in the country and I'm training in and around world champions every day," he said.
"So I'm in the best place I can be and I just want big fights now."
