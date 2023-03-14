Ipswich Marks & Spencer store doors left open after closing

Marks & Spencer in Ipswich town centre closes at 18:00

A man has said he was shocked to see the doors of a major High Street department store had been left open more than an hour after closing time.

Zaid Jamel said he was walking past Marks & Spencer on Westgate Street in Ipswich at 19:35 GMT on Monday and spotted the automatic doors were wide open. The store closes at 18:00.

A video he posted on social media has been viewed more than a million times.

The store said there was an error with the door and fixed the problem quickly.

"Colleagues returned to lock the door within the hour and no-one entered the building," a spokesman added.

Marks & Spencer is on Westgate Street in Ipswich

