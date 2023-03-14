Ipswich Cardinal Lofts: Resident criticises lack of communication
- Published
A man forced to evacuate his flat due to the building's fire risk has criticised a "lack of communication" to residents about accommodation.
Some 100 residents of Cardinal Lofts in Ipswich, were asked to leave in February over safety concerns.
Adam Mackintosh, who has been living in a hotel, said communication issues were "extremely frustrating".
The building's freeholder, Grey GR, said they had communicated with residents.
In November, the top three floors of the building, on Foundry Lane on the waterfront, were evacuated but surveys revealed the entire building had a potential fire risk and the lower six floors were evacuated in February.
Mr Macintosh said he had struggled to get hold Grey GR.
He has been put up in a hotel where the booking was due to expire on Monday.
He said: "We were told we would be updated but we heard nothing.
"I tried emailing but had no contact; I spoke to hotel staff, who have been fantastic, but they had no idea if we were staying on.
"They said we'd have to wait until the morning of 13 March to find out if the hotel had been rebooked."
He said he was told on Monday the hotel had been rebooked, but he did not know for how long.
"It makes me feel like they don't understand these are people lives - our lives they are managing.
"It's a lack of respect for what's happened and what we're going through."
Mr Macintosh said it was "surreal" to have had to face the prospect of moving at short notice again.
"It's extremely frustrating, the lack of communication. I can't believe they aren't communicating," he said.
He added he had also had no contact from the freeholders about plans to make the building safe.
A Grey GR spokesperson said: "Apartment accommodation has been offered to all residents of Cardinal Lofts, and to date, residents from over 40 flats have been provided with alternative apartments.
"Last week we reiterated to leaseholders and residents that hotel accommodation has been extended whilst we continue to secure longer-term alternative accommodation for them."
The company added it was "committed to remediate Cardinal Lofts" and apologised to residents for disruption.