Three-vehicle crash closes A140 north between Ipswich and Norwich
- Published
The main road between Ipswich and Norwich is closed in one direction after three vehicles crashed.
The accident happened on the A140 at Creeting St Mary in Suffolk, shortly before 11:30 GMT.
Suffolk Police said one vehicle involved was towing a trailer and another ended up in a ditch.
Officers said no-one was injured but the northbound carriageway was likely to remain closed for some time, with drivers advised to avoid the area.
