Ex England footballer Kieron Dyer banned for using mobile phone while driving
Former England footballer Kieron Dyer has been banned for driving for six months after using a mobile phone while driving.
Dyer, 44, who has chronic liver disease and is awaiting a transplant, was stopped by police on Norwich Road in Ipswich in April 2022.
He was disqualified from driving for six months for having too many points on his licence following a hearing at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
He was also fined more than £700.
The former Ipswich Town, Newcastle, West Ham, QPR and Middlesbrough player was given credit for his guilty plea.
Dyer resigned from his role as Ipswich Town's Under 23s manager in March 2022.
