Man jailed for stabbing 'love rival' in Bury St Edmunds
A man who stabbed a perceived love rival three times has been jailed for 20 years for attempted murder.
Alexander Cornell, 28, from Britannia Road in Ipswich, attacked his victim in a car park in Bury St Edmunds, in July, seriously injuring him.
Police said Cornell became "obsessed" with his victim's partner who he worked with.
He denied attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury and sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was stabbed three times in his back and neck and was rushed to hospital.
Suffolk police said it was "very fortunate" he did not die from his injuries.
The attack happened in the Parkway car park at about 14:30 BST on 4 July last year.
Cornell was arrested on the same day.
Inquiries revealed Cornell had "become obsessed with the victim's partner", a 39-year-old woman with whom he had worked for five years.
Cornell bought the woman gifts despite her repeatedly telling him there was no chance of them being in a relationship.
The woman also changed her gym three times but on each occasion Cornell started going to the same place as her, despite her never telling him she had left or joined elsewhere.
Cornell denied trying to murder the woman's partner but was convicted by a jury.
He was sentenced to 20 years in jail and a further five years on extended licence.
Investigating officer, Det Con Guy Mitchell, said: "To see Cornell behind bars for a significant length of time is extremely satisfying as it is very fortunate that the injuries sustained were not ultimately fatal.
"This was an extremely nasty, violent and premeditated attack and Cornell will have plenty of time now to reflect on his actions."
