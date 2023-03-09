Builders to help get Woodbridge man home after brain aneurysm
A building charity has stepped in to help a 20-year-old man return home more than three years after he suffered a catastrophic brain aneurysm.
Luke Goold-Hannatt, from Woodbridge, Suffolk, was 17 when he suffered an aneurysm, known as an arteriovenous malformation, in January 2020.
He underwent life-saving surgery and has been left with disabilities that require constant care.
Band of Builders is to modify his family's house so he can return home.
Karen Goold said her eldest son's chances of survival were not good before the trainee bricklayer underwent the operation at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge to release the pressure to his brain.She said he was now able to move one leg and one of his arms, and although he cannot speak, he communicates by blinking and raising his eyebrows, as well as using an alphabet chart to spell out words.
Following the surgery, he was moved back to Ipswich Hospital before being transferred to a rehabilitation centre in Norwich.
From there, he was moved to the Sue Ryder Neurological Care Centre, The Chantry, in Ipswich in January last year, where he receives round-the-clock specialist neurological care.
His parents had been trying to raise the £100,000 needed for extensive renovations to create a wet room and two bedrooms on the ground floor for their son and a live-in carer.
Band of Builders, which undertakes projects to help members of the UK construction industry faced with life-changing circumstances, has since stepped in.
Operations director Tony Steel said: "We're on a mission to get Luke home and back where he belongs - with his family.
"Three years is a long time to be separated from his parents and younger brother and sister - and it has been especially hard for them because they had to endure all the restrictions around Covid, which meant they weren't able to spend precious time with Luke."The family put out an appeal at the back end of last year to fundraise the money so that they can get Luke home before Christmas this year. We're on track to get him home six months early."
Mrs Goold and her husband David Hannatt said: "We cannot thank Band of Builders enough for stepping in and helping us to get Luke home.
"It will mean the world to him to be back home with his family so that he, us and his brother and sister Daniel and Jade can be a family once more."
They added: "Luke's really excited at the prospect of finally coming home."
Helping Mr Goold-Hannatt will be Band of Builders' 30th project.
