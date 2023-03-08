Haverhill £8m cocaine haul: Romanian man charged after lorry search
- Published
A man has been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of £8m was found in a lorry container.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to a premises in Iceni Way, Haverhill, at 10:50 GMT on Friday.
A container was being unloaded when a hidden void was discovered.
Vitali Macari, 48, of Iasi, Romania, was charged with being concerned in carrying/concealing/dealing cocaine, with intent to evade prohibition on importing.
The force said the container was transported to a secure location where a thorough search and forensic inquiries took place.
Eighty packages of cocaine were recovered, which the force said had a potential street value of more than £8m.
Mr Macari appeared at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on 3 April.
The force said its serious and organised crime unit would be investigating the discovery with assistance from the National Crime Agency and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk