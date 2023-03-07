BBC Weather Watchers capture snow in East of England

Flowers in the snowStoaty/BBC Weather Watchers
Spring flowers may not have been expecting the snow, here in Rockland St Peter in Norfolk

Swathes of the East of England have been hit by snow overnight.

People in parts of Buckinghamshire, Norfolk and Suffolk woke up to a covering of the white stuff.

The Met Office had issued a flurry of yellow warnings for snow and ice for many parts of the UK, including the East of England from 21:00 GMT on Monday to 10:00 on Tuesday.

Forecasters have also warned of the dangers of ice on untreated roads across the region.

Some of the BBC's Weather Watchers contributors have been out to capture the snowy landscapes. Here are a selection:

bobbys backyard/BBC Weather Watchers
That bird bath is likely to be frozen in this garden in Diss, Norfolk
Stoaty/BBC Weather Watchers
A snowy scene on Rockland St Peter, near Attleborough in Norfolk
Eye Watcher/BBC Weather Watchers
Another early morning dusting of the white stuff - this time at Eye in Suffolk
AliRayC/BBC Weather Watchers
Snowy trees in Princes Risborough in Buckinghamshire
Walking Tractor/Weather Watchers
There is a little bit of frosting on this horse, taken in Colney, near Norwich in Norfolk
Doggy Daddy 1/BBC Weather Watchers
This photo was taken in Worlington, near Mildenhall in Suffolk, in the early hours of Tuesday morning

