Ipswich Museum's ice age collection of national importance - Arts Council
- Published
A museum's collection of "fascinating" geology artefacts, including remains of a woolly mammoth, has been recognised as being of national importance.
Ipswich Museums has been officially awarded Designated status by the Arts Council England for its post-Cretaceous geology collection.
It said the artefacts were both "fascinating and important".
The Natural History Museum said the collection included "critical material" not found anywhere else.
The Arts Council Designation scheme identifies "the best collections held in museums, libraries and archives across England".
It aims to "raise the profile of these vital collections and encourage everyone to safeguard them".
Darren Henley, chief executive of the council, said: "We are delighted to award this prestigious accolade to Ipswich Museums.
"Their post-Cretaceous geology collection offers a fascinating and important insight into the history of the nation."
The museum is home to a replica mammoth, created in the 1980s, to complement the displays of actual remains found in the Ipswich area at sites including the Stoke railway tunnel.
The species is believed to have lived in the area until 11,500 years ago.
Carole Jones, portfolio holder for museums at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We are thrilled to hear that Ipswich Museums collection is being recognised with such an accolade.
"It's wonderful that we have such a high-quality collection of Ice Age geology and I'm very grateful to our highly skilled staff for all the work they have done to gain this designation.
"Ipswich can be proud to have a collection of national importance."