Northern lights joy for Suffolk man after Iceland fail
A man who took a recent holiday to Iceland in the hope of seeing the northern lights - but failed - was delighted to open his back door in Suffolk and see a "magical" display.
James Orme, 23, captured Sunday night's Aurora Borealis from his home in Clare.
The phenomenon can be seen when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun.
"I certainly didn't expect to see that in Suffolk," he said.
Mr Orme spent a week in Iceland earlier this month and said one of the main reasons for his trip was to experience the northern lights, which are easier to spot in the country.
"I went on a three-hour excursion and it was very cold, and very snowy, but we saw no lights at all," a disappointed Mr Orme said.
He said watching the weather was "a bit of a side-hobby" and "I've always dreamed of seeing the lights".
His wish finally came true, unexpectedly, in the skies over his home.
"I just opened the conservatory door and there it was - this bright pink," he said.
He watched the phenomenon for about five or 10 minutes, before it disappeared.
Posting photographs on Twitter, Mr Orme wrote: "After failing to see the Northern lights in Iceland a couple of weeks ago have just been treated to a display out of the back door! Absolutely stunning!"
He said: "It's just a thing I never thought I'd see - it was a magical experience.
"It's definitely a once in a lifetime thing - unless it happens again tonight."
Forecasters are saying there is a chance the phenomenon could light up the skies again on Monday and Mr Orme said he would definitely be watching out for it.
The lights were seen in a number of places in England and Scotland, including Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk.