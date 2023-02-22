RAF veteran's funeral in Ipswich attended by 100 strangers after plea

The aisle of the crematorium with the coffin draped in a flag. On either side of the crematorium veterans and serving soldiers stand.John Fairhall/BBC
Hundreds of veterans and serving soldiers attended the funeral at Ipswich's Seven Hills Crematorium after a social media appeal

About 100 strangers have attended the funeral of 97-year-old RAF veteran after they heard that only three people were due to attend.

Ronald Gale enlisted in 1943, joining 47 Flight Squadron where he trained as a navigator and was posted to Canada.

A social media appeal sparked a huge response with veterans and serving soldiers attending the service at Ipswich crematorium.

One veteran said it was "the least we can do".

Smilth & Co Solicitors
Born in 1925, the airman moved to Ipswich from Colchester when he was eight years old and joined the armed forces during World War Two, as soon as he was able to, in 1943.

His solicitors Smith & Co said there was little else known about his life.

Mr Gale died at home in Ipswich on 23 December 2022.

Smith & Co Solicitors
One of the only photos Ronald Gale's solicitors could find was on his bus pass

A tweet shared by Michele Turner-Everett, of the Colchester Garrison branch of the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA), sparked a massive response.

"It gives you a real sense of goodwill these people are here to send a veteran on his final journey and he's not going to be alone," he said.

Serving soldiers from local camps and bases, members of the British Royal Legion and veterans from all branches of the armed services were in attendance at the service at Ipswich's Seven Hills Crematorium, she said.

She said there was "no bigger mark of respect" than veterans and serving soldiers attending another's funeral.

The huge response was proof "kindness is still around", Ms Turner-Everett said.

Anna Louise Claydon/BBC
Michele Turner-Everett and Mandy Small said they felt it was important to attend the funeral as a mark of respect for a man willing to give the ultimate sacrifice

Mandy Small, an RAF veteran and regional fundraiser for SSAFA, said: "I think it's absolutely amazing they've turned out, and to see so many people here for someone who was willing to give the ultimate sacrifice brings tears to my eyes."

Mr Gale was "willing to give it all so we could all live as freely as we do today", she said.

Ms Small said: "There's a brotherhood within the veteran community, to actually see it happening is just amazing, I'm so proud to be stood amongst them.

"Nobody should die alone, [but] unfortunately Ronald didn't ask for help.

"This is the last act we can give to someone; it's the least we can do, it really is."

