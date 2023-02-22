About 30 firefighters tackle chimney fire in Cretingham
- Published
About 30 firefighters have tackled a chimney fire at a house in Suffolk.
Crews were called to the property in Otley Road, Cretingham just before 21:30 GMT on Tuesday, the county's fire service said.
The BBC understands the fire, which is now out, was contained and the house did not sustain much damage.
Suffolk Fire Service said one person required treatment from an ambulance crew and crews remained at the scene into Wednesday to check for hot spots.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.