Liz Truss reselected as South West Norfolk election candidate

Liz Truss has been the MP for South West Norfolk since 2010

Former prime minister Liz Truss has been reselected to stand as a candidate at the next general election.

The South West Norfolk Conservative Association (SWNCA) made its decision at a meeting of members in Swaffham.

Ms Truss said she was "delighted" to have been chosen to fight a fifth campaign in the constituency after first being elected in 2010.

She was UK prime minister for 45 days in 2022, the shortest serving prime minister in British history.

M﻿s Truss first stood for the safe Conservative seat of South West Norfolk in May 2010.

She won the seat by more than 13,000 votes, increasing her majority at every subsequent election.

After resigning as prime minister in October, following a seven-week tenure, her spokesman said she was "committed to remaining as the MP for South West Norfolk".

Following her local party members' decision to reselect her, she tweeted: "Thanks to my local association for their ongoing support and I look forward in due course to us fighting a fifth general election together,"

The SWNCA said she would "continue to champion South West Norfolk".

