Kelsale: Donkeys 'saved' from unexploded WW2 device

Police and DonkeysSuffolk Police
The animals were moved for a cordon to be put in place at the farm in Saxmundham

A drove of donkeys was helped to safety by police after an unexploded World War Two device was found on a farm.

Officers were called to the discovery in Kelsale, near Saxmundham, Suffolk, on Sunday at about 13:00 GMT when a farmer unearthed the item.

Suffolk Police's Sentinel team moved the donkeys before putting a cordon in place.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team sent from Colchester confirmed the item was a flare and removed it.

A post on Facebook said the two officers "leapt into action heroically and saved a herd of donkeys from impending doom".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.