Sir Bobby Robson changed lives says former PA on his 90th birthday
Sir Bobby Robson changed the lives of Ipswich Town fans and everyone he met, his former personal assistant has said.
Pat Godbold, 87, who began a 36-year working relationship with him at Ipswich Town, said the man had just one fault - having time for everyone above himself.
Speaking ahead of what would have been his 90th birthday, she said he "changed all our lives".
The club and fans will pay tribute to Sir Bobby later.
Sir Bobby, who was born on 18 February 1933, was Ipswich manager from 1969 to 1982 and led them to success in the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.
He left to take on the England job, leading his country to World Cup quarter and semi-finals, and later had spells in charge of clubs including Porto, Barcelona and Newcastle United.
He died in 2009, aged 76.
'Changed all our lives'
Ms Godbold started working at Ipswich Town in 1954 and continues to help with the club archive and events. In 2019 she was honoured by the League Managers Association for her service to football.
Her relationship with Sir Bobby started at Ipswich but she continued to work with him after he left the club.
During the 36 years they spent working together, she said Sir Bobby always had "too much time for everybody else and not enough for himself".
"He thought as much of the young apprentices, ground staff and boys as he did the top internationals he brought into the team," she said.
His schedule was well managed by Ms Godbold to ensure sometimes Sir Bobby made it home to wife Elsie and his children.
"Very often I had to say 'no you can't have that appointment, you're busy', even if nothing was in the diary that night," she said.
"He changed all our lives with the fantastic football he achieved with those teams."
'A phenomenal man'
Eric Gates played his part in the 1978 FA Cup campaign and was in the starting 11 for both legs of the UEFA Cup Final victory over AZ Alkmaar.
He described Sir Bobby as "a phenomenal man".
His relationship with him went back to his time as a youth player, when aged 16 he and John Peddelty travelled from the North East to join Town having never been away from home before.
"He said to my parents, 'He's not going in digs or a hostel, he's coming to live with me, my wife Elsie and sons until he's settled in,'" Gates recalled.
"You can talk about a million things but that was the kind of gentleman he was."
As a manager Sir Bobby always knew how to get the best out of every player, said Gates, who feels "privileged to have been part of a brilliant Ipswich set-up".
'Tremendous respect'
Brian Talbot started his career at Ipswich in the 70s when Robson was in charge and played in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.
He said: "I can't thank him enough for what he did to me. Obviously he gave my first debut and career in football.
"I never looked back.
"He was fantastic - not just for country but for the club he represented and managed, and a gentleman in the game.
"Everyone has got tremendous respect for him and everyone talked highly of him. I don't think you'll get a bad word said about him anywhere in the world."Mark Murphy will present a special show dedicated to Sir Bobby's 90th birthday - on BBC Radio Suffolk from 10:00 GMT.