Suffolk library service praised for mental health support
- Published
A county library service has been credited with saving the NHS more than half a million pounds a year in mental health care.
Forty-five public libraries in Suffolk provide a wellbeing information service, as well as weekly drop-ins called Open Spaces.
A report suggested the libraries generated £41m worth of social value, saving the NHS £542,000 locally.
For every £1 spent, the equivalent in social care help was £6, it said.
The project, funded by the Mental Health Pooled fund, was managed by Suffolk's clinical commissioning groups and Suffolk County Council.
Jason Joseph, mental health lead for Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System said the service helped prevent escalation.
Mr Joseph said help and signposting to other support services was given by specially-trained library staff and volunteers, or people from the Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health Trust teams.
Library staff "are on hand within the safe spaces to help people, some with quite serious mental health needs", he said.
"Spending time meeting up, drinking and talking, the benefits socially for people working there as well as those living in those communities are ten-fold," he added.
Mr Joseph said many people were isolated, but "having a space where they can come out of their house and meet their friends is a huge benefit to them."
"We don't want library services to be seen as a replacement for GPs or statutory mental health services, that's not their job," he said.
"But what they can do is some of the early intervention prevention work with people, before they get to a point when they might be in crisis."
No appointments are required and as well as providing someone to talk to, the library programme includes IT support for people of all ages and various young people, parent and carer groups.