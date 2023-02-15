Ipswich community united for Turkey and Syria earthquake vigil
Over 100 people gathered in Ipswich on Wednesday, for a vigil for those affected by recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Speeches were made by faith leaders and community members and a two-minute silence was held.
Mahmut Ozturk, who attended the vigil, said it highlighted "we are all one, we are all human".
The town's mayor echoed the sentiment saying the vigil was a chance for the town to come together as one community.
The event also raised money for a relief fund.
Mr Ozturk, 43, is from Turkey and has been living and working in Suffolk for 20 years.
He said one of his staff members has three family members who are thought to have died.
One friend had "lost 20 family members" and another knew of 10 missing and possibly dead, he said.
He said: "By heart we are with them, even if we are not physically with them. It is going to take a very long time to heal the wounds and we would like to help by donating or raising funds."
Bringing communities together was the message for the vigil he said.
"To say we are one, we are all human. None of us are safe from this kind of natural disaster," Mr Ozturk added.
'One community'
Mayor of Ipswich John Cook said: "There was a desire to have a vigil to show solidarity with people. We're a much smaller world than we used to be, when I was growing up, we all know people from across the world.
"We have to think about what would this do if it happened in our country", he said.
He added it was about coming together as "one community".
"In Ipswich we're a community that celebrates and grieves together and it was important we show solidarity here tonight," he said.
