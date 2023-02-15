Harley Barfield: Crowds gather to pay tribute to stabbing victim
The funeral of an "extremely caring and protective" boy who died in a stabbing has taken place in his home town.
Hundreds of people turned out to pay tribute to 16-year-old Harley Barfield at his funeral in Haverhill, Suffolk.
The service at St Mary the Virgin church was played live on speakers to mourners in the town's Market Square.
His family said they had lost a "strong and determined" boy with a "truly golden heart".
The Reverend Max Drinkwater, vicar of St Mary the Virgin, began the service with a tribute to the teenager, in which he was described as "a sensitive boy" who was " so gentle with those around him".
"It was a rule in the house," the tribute said, "that you weren't allowed to leave without telling everyone you loved them - even if there had been an argument.
"Harley followed this rule more than everyone," Mr Drinkwater added.
Harley suffered stab wounds in Strasbourg Square just after 15:00 GMT on 9 January and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.
He was then moved to the Royal Papworth Hospital but died two days later.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.
A fundraising page set up after Harley's death garnered more than £15,000 towards the cost of the funeral.
Speaking before the service, Mr Drinkwater said it was important "to give people space to be sad, to cry - but equally Harley was a fun-loving lad and he'd want us to remember him well and there'll be some smiles".
School friend Ayla, 13, said Harley "made everyone happy, he was never not caring".
She said the service meant "we were all together saying goodbye to him - he just meant a lot to everybody".
Her mother Nysa added: "I just remember a cheeky little boy with a big smile on his face.
"He was a lovely boy and it is really sad. I hope now his family get what they need."
A 16-year-old boy, who was charged with Harley's murder, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 12 January and was remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 10 March.
