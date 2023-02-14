Ipswich Town fans plan to celebrate Sir Bobby Robson's 90th birthday
Ipswich Town fans are being encouraged to take part in celebrations for legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson.
Saturday's home game coincides with what would have been his 90th birthday. He died in 2009, aged 76.
Sir Bobby led Town to FA Cup and Uefa Cup victories before going on to manage England, Barcelona and Newcastle United.
Fans are being asked to clap at various moments during the match against Forest Green, including the 90th minute.
Sir Bobby was Ipswich manager from 1969 to 1982, when he left to take the England job, leading his country to World Cup quarter and semi finals.
The club has announced a number of special ways they plan to commemorate the former manager.
Meanwhile, Town fan Sandra Cunningham has asked supporters to clap on for the 78th and 81st minutes.
In 1978, Sir Bobby led the team to FA Cup success at Wembley and in 1981 they were victorious in the Uefa Cup.
Ms Cunningham is also trying to organise a clap for the 90th minute to celebrate what would have been Sir Bobby's 90th birthday.
Speaking to BBC Suffolk, she said: "The 78th and 81st minute are two very important and poignant minutes, so I would like to see a minute's applause on both those minutes. "
Former Town and England player Terry Butcher, who played under Sir Bobby at club and international level, said: "Everybody loved him, because he was such an open guy."
He said the plans to celebrate his birthday were "a great idea".
Ipswich Town announced Saturday's programme for the match against Forest Green Rovers will have a cover tribute to Sir Bobby and a special in-depth feature.
His favourite song - My Way - will also be played during the day.
Fans were encouraged to wear jerseys from 1978 and 1981 and the club's current manager Kieran McKenna will be wearing a badge for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation on his jacket.
Ms Cunningham also said she hoped fans would wear memorabilia from the Sir Bobby era.
The club is also sending a flag to Newcastle United's St James' Park for a display they are planning.