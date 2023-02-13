Suffolk public sector leaders aim to end rough sleeping
A county's public sector leaders are meeting this week to discuss spending £175,000 on the prevention of rough sleeping.
Suffolk Public Sector Leaders are considering a target to end rough sleeping by 2027.
The group said it wanted to provide "a long-term, sustainable solution to the problem".
Chairwoman Suzie Morley said: "We don't want a single person to be living on the streets."
At a meeting on Friday, the group will decide whether to approve £75,000 funding for the Suffolk Housing Board to further develop proposals to prevent rough sleeping and support people who do fall into crisis on the streets.
It will also consider investing £100,000 into developing plans to support young people leaving local authority care, who are at greater risk of homelessness.
Ms Morley, who is also the Conservative leader of Mid Suffolk District Council, said: "These are complicated challenges and there is no easy, quick fix.
"But taking a county-wide approach gives us the best chance to address them, using a broad focus on prevention and early intervention."
