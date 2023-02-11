Fire crews tackle blaze at recycling plant in Great Blakenham
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a recycling plant and advised neighbours to keep doors and windows closed due to smoke.
The fire at Sackers in Gipping Lane, Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, began just after 03:00GMT.
A nearby train line runs parallel to the plant and services were initially suspended due to potential hazards but have since restarted "under caution".
Network Rail said it was monitoring the situation closely.
Some train services between Ipswich and Stowmarket were being affected by the fire, Network Rail said.
Ian Mallett, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: "As the fire is contained within the boundary, we will work with the site operators to extinguish the fire during the day."
He warned it could be a lengthy process to extinguish the fire.
At its height some 18 crews were in attendance.
A fire broke out at last month when 300 tonnes of scrap metal and car shells caught fire.
