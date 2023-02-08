Planned wellbeing hub in Stowmarket given £250K for designs
A planned sports and wellbeing hub will get £250,000 for the creation of designs and a planning application.
Mid Suffolk District Council's cabinet approved the spending on Stowmarket's health, education and leisure facilities (SHELF) scheme.
The site will encompass two areas of land in the north west of Stowmarket - surrounding Stowmarket High School and Chilton Fields.
It is expected that planning permission could be granted by the summer.
The SHELF hub is expected to include a sports pavilion, two multi-use games areas, four indoor sports courts, a wellbeing site, a 3G football pitch, a mini athletics track and a children's play area.
The decision was approved by unanimous vote, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Harry Richardson, deputy council leader and cabinet member for economic growth, said: "Feedback on the scheme from stakeholders and residents has been overwhelmingly supportive.
"We are anticipating that we will obtain planning permission by June or July, with the council being asked to approve a detailed funding strategy later this year."
Green party councillor, Keith Welham said he welcomed the project but raised concerns about sustainable transport to and from the proposed facility.
Officers explained that a sustainable travel strategy had already started, and Mr Richardson said it would continue to be part of the planning application process.
The council will now need to submit a planning application alongside a full business case - including a final draft cost plan, a proposed management model and a detailed funding strategy.
