Children taken to safety after school coach fire in Trimley St Mary
- Published
Children were taken off a school coach which caught fire after a woman called the company to report flames coming from the back of the vehicle.
Mick Dabbs, managing director of Felixstowe Travel, said 12 pupils were on the coach in Trimley St Mary, Suffolk, headed to Ipswich High School.
Mr Dabbs said on receiving the call he immediately phoned the driver of the bus and everyone departed safely.
"We don't know what caused it. It's just an unfortunate incident," he said.
"A lady driver behind the coach called me and said there was a flame coming out of the light duster.
"I immediately rang the driver who stopped the bus and got the kids off.
"By the time he went round the back with the fire extinguisher it was on fire."
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle was "well alight" when it arrived at High Road, at about 07:50 GMT, and confirmed all the children were off the vehicle.
The fire was put out by about 08:45.
The company said the coach had been severely damaged.
