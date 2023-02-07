One of last NHS dentists in Felixstowe goes private
One of the last remaining NHS dental practices in a coastal town has told its patients it would only be providing private care from the start of April.
In a letter to patients, A W Brown Dental Practice in Felixstowe, Suffolk, said it was moving away from the NHS due to a "chronic lack of investment".
Marc James, whose family of four is registered there, said it was another "kick in the teeth" for working people.
The government said it was working to improve NHS dental care.
Toothless in Suffolk, which has been campaigning for improved NHS dentistry provision, said the government needed to "radically reform and fund the NHS dental contract".
A W Brown is one of just two town dental practices which provide NHS dental care, though the second one is no longer accepting new NHS patients.
It told patients in the letter it had "proudly" provided care under the umbrella of the NHS for many years.
But, it said, a "chronic lack of investment in NHS dentistry by successive governments, coupled with rapidly rising costs and lack of resources" meant it was moving away from the NHS.
It said it would be providing dental care on a private basis only from 1 April.
Mr James, 52 said: "On top of everything else, the cost of diesel, council tax going up, our gas and electricity bills going up, we've now got this.
"It's another kick in the teeth for anyone going to work."
Monica Kendall, 70, who has been a patient at the practice since her 20s, said she was "very disappointed" and concerned about finding another dentist.
Mark Jones, from Toothless in Suffolk, said it was "deeply upsetting and worrying" for all the patients there.
He said the group was "resolute and determined to continue our campaign for an NHS dentist for everyone".
Suffolk Coastal Conservative MP Therese Coffey said she was "disappointed" the practice had chosen to withdraw NHS treatment.
The former health secretary said: "Unfortunately, the government cannot stop dentists from refusing to provide such care.
She added: "The government has invested in dentistry and will continue to do so, including strengthening the contract with dentists.
"I am pleased that the local NHS will be taking on responsibility for securing local NHS dental provision, as we want to avoid dental deserts in Felixstowe and the county."
The Department of Health and Social Care said its investment in NHS dental care was backed by more than £3bn a year.
It said the number of dentists practising in the NHS had increased and it was taking "immediate action" to reduce long waits for urgent and emergency care, and would be publishing a primary care recovery plan.
