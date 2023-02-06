Motorcyclist caught doing nearly 130 mph on A14 near Newmarket
A motorcyclist has been stopped doing nearly 130mph on a dual carriageway.
A "shocked" officer tweeted that he spoke to a rider travelling at 127mph on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 near Newmarket in Suffolk, just after 11:20 GMT on Sunday.
She was one of a group of five bikers, all travelling at a similar speed, and was issued with a traffic offence report for driving with excess speed.
It was "a death waiting to happen on our roads", the officer said.
The traffic report will be forwarded to the constabulary's central ticketing office which will then decide what action to take.
The police said the speed the group was travelling at was "unbelievable".
"Words escaped me when I had to speak with the rider who was travelling at 127mph," the officer tweeted.
"I heard them coming before I saw them, and was shocked when there were five bikes in a group all travelling at the same speed."
Suffolk Police said the officer was only able to deal with the initial rider that the speed gun had been pointed at.
