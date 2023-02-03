Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
- Published
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard.
Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later.
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder.
Suffolk's assistant coroner, Catherine Wood, adjourned the inquest while a criminal case takes place.
The hearing at Suffolk Coroner's Court was told Harley was at Strasbourg Square when he was attacked.
Paramedics attended the scene and he was initially taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge before he was moved to Royal Papworth Hospital, where he died.
Harley's family previously said their hearts were "broken" and would "never be the same".
The teenager charged with murder appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 12 January and has been remanded in custody until a plea hearing on 10 March.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk