Ipswich stabbing: Inquest into death of Raymond James Quigley opens
An 18-year-old man who was attacked in a town centre in broad daylight died from shock and four stab wounds to the torso, the opening of an inquest heard.
Raymond James Quigley, known as James and from Wymondham in Norfolk, was stabbed on Westgate Street, Ipswich, at 15:35 GMT on Tuesday, 17 January.
Two teenagers have been charged with murder.
Suffolk's assistant coroner, Catherine Wood, adjourned the inquest while criminal proceedings take place.
The hearing at Suffolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Quigley had been in Ipswich with two friends when he was attacked.
He went to a nearby shop to seek help but died at the scene, it was told.
Alfie Hammett, 18, from Rushmere St Andrew, and a boy, 17, have been charged with murder and appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 25 January.
The pair also face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
They were remanded in custody to attend the same court on 14 April.
