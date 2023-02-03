Hengrave: Family homeless after fire in thatched property
A woman left homeless after a fire in a large thatched building last week says she feels "truly ruined".
Cheryl Alder's home was one of five seriously damaged in a blaze in Bury Road, Hengrave in the early hours of 25 January.
As her house was not insured, she, her partner and 17-year-old son are staying with a friend in another county.
"It literally feels like we have nothing, our whole lives have fallen apart," she said.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said about 70 firefighters - in 15 crews from across the county - tackled the fire.
Investigations are ongoing, but the service said it looked to have been an accidental fire that was potentially started by a log burner.
There were no reported injuries.
Ms Alder, 52, said they were woken by neighbours and when they opened the back door they were confronted with "just a wall of smoke".
They all left the building safely but, even after the arrivals of firefighters, "just had to watch it burn".
Ms Alder said: "Every day just feels scary because we don't know where we're going to end up or where we're staying.
"I feel truly ruined - I can't think about it too deeply.
"I don't know what to grasp onto... I daren't even look forward or hope for anything because I don't think I could stand the disappointment."
The property was uninsured because she was told she could not renew until a recommended 10-year electrical check was carried out.
Ms Alder said she had been waiting for an appointment date from an electrician when the fire broke out.
A friend has set up a fundraising page for the family and they were looking to find alternative local accommodation closer to home.
"I desperately need to get my son back to college, we need to get back to work but without stable accommodation I don't know how we do that," she said.
"There are probably some things [in the house] we can salvage but to do that we have to rake wet thatch from the rooms."
