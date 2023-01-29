Ipswich: New generation of gig promoters host first live music event
Young people hoping to carve out a career in the music industry have organised their first gig.
The group of 16 to 25 year olds have been learning the fundamentals of event production over 10 weeks as part of an Ipswich-based project.
They will mark the end of the course with a show in the town, headlined by Suffolk artist Caswell and featuring other up-and-coming artists.
Student Ambrose Hrebeniak said the course had been a "great opportunity".
The pilot project, Tune Up, has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund and run by Ipswich music venue The Smokehouse.
Organisers said over the 10 weeks, the students learned about everything that went into promoting a gig, including programming, administration and marketing.
Their inaugural event will be held at The Baths, a 300-capacity venue, on Saturday.
Mr Hrebeniak said he was keen to work in the music industry because he was "passionate about music production and live sound".
"I believe that music is a great medium to bring people and communities together," he said.
The 18-year-old, who lives just outside Cambridge, said he had "really enjoyed" the course, meeting industry professionals and learning from their personal experiences.
"And everything culminating in a live gig environment is very exciting," the West Suffolk College student added.
Caswell, who supported Ed Sheeran and who will be returning home for her first headline show in Ipswich in 18 months, said it was a "massive privilege" to headline Saturday's gig.
"I am highly passionate about creative opportunities for young people, especially in the current climate.
"I think we're really lucky to have such a project in a small town like Ipswich with genuine follow-on opportunities in the creative sector.
"Suffolk might only be a small place on the map when it comes to live music, but I can certainly say its supportive community feels like one of the best places to be for an up-and-coming artist," she said.
Other acts performing will be 19-year-old indie-alternative singer/songwriter Gabby Rivers, four-piece sister-fronted band Three Years Younger and indie-pop sibling duo Esme Emerson.
The gig has been organised in partnership with festival Brighten the Corners.
It is part of a week-long national celebration of grassroots venues called Independent Venue Week, following Opus Kink & Dealetter at The Baths the night before.
