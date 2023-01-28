North Sea flood of 1953: Signs in Felixstowe remember 41 victims
Interactive signs have been installed to commemorate 41 people who died in a coastal town during one of the worst natural disasters in peacetime Britain.
The North Sea flood on the night of 31 January 1953 overwhelmed Felixstowe and killed 307 people along the east coast.
Signs containing a QR code that links smartphones to a dedicated webpage have been fitted in the Suffolk town at roads where people perished.
Memorial events marking the 70th anniversary have also been arranged.
"These signs really just bring it home to everybody that is walking past. They can read it and see how the families were affected," said Darren Aitchison, founder of the Felixstowe Remembers group.
The signs were put up last week and are due to remain in place for another fortnight.
They provide the names, ages and addresses of each of the 41 victims who died.
A tidal surge, which was believed to reach 7ft 2in (2.1m), had broken through the town's sea wall, causing mass flooding.
Most of the victims lived in prefabricated homes on Orford Road and Langer Road. If they did not drown, they died after shivering with hypothermia on their rooftops.
Carol Josey, who was four years old during the floods, remembered seeing the tidal surge out of the window.
"My overriding memory was fretting for my teddy bear, which I'd left downstairs the night before," she said, recalling how her father broke up wooden furniture to make a fire in the front bedroom.
"In the morning I just remember it being eerily quiet and cold."
Ms Josey salvaged her teddy bear, Jennifer, which she still has today.
Saturday, 28 January
- The launch of the book, Felixstowe Floods of 1953 Never To Be Forgotten, by local author Jean Macpherson, at Felixstowe Town Library. A memorial quilt, made by Ms Macpherson and Jill Adam, accompanies the book launch, 11:00-14:00 GMT
Sunday, 29 January
- A service at St John the Baptist Church on Orwell Road, including readings and memories from survivors, 18:00 GMT
Tuesday, 31 January
- Memorial service at Langer Primary Academy, 10:00 GMT
- Procession of light: A walk along the streets of the town's west end, where families died, finishing at the flood memorial on Langer Road. Attendees will be encouraged to wear bright clothing and bring lanterns, 18:00 GMT
- Toll of the bells at St John's 41 times, 00:00 GMT
Jean Macpherson, 69, who interviewed more than 50 people for the book, was born in the year after the flood.
She went on to teach children about the disaster during her 37-year career at secondary schools.
Her father saw the tidal surge in his rear view mirror while driving, before rushing home to usher the family into the upstairs rooms.
Ms Macpherson, speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, said she hoped the anniversary would be "commemorated in a fashion that really respects the people and really respects what has happened".
"To think of those people in their soaking wet clothes and freezing temperatures and that wind, scared out of their wits, it is just awful."
