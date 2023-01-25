Daughter of Bill Turnbull to run London Marathon in his memory
The daughter of former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull is to run the London Marathon in April in his memory.
Flora Turnbull said she wanted to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her father's death from the disease on 31 August last year.
She announced her bid on Wednesday, on what would have been the broadcaster's 67th birthday.
"I wanted to have a purpose this year and to remember dad in the most purposeful way possible," she said.
Mr Turnbull, who was an ambassador for Prostate Cancer UK, died at his home in Suffolk after a "challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer", his family said.
Miss Turnbull told BBC Breakfast: "Losing dad was such a huge thing for us and our family, obviously.
"This felt like I could pay tribute to him in a way that was personal for him, because he ran the marathon a few times, and also in a way to highlight this cause for Prostate Cancer UK."
She has set up an online page to raise money for the charity, which funds research, awareness and support.
Mr Turnbull's beloved football club, Wycombe Wanderers, has also called on people to support the cause.
The club wrote on Twitter: "Please donate what you can, and raise a glass to a Chairboys legend. We miss you, Bill."
Turnbull appeared on BBC Breakfast from 2001 until 2016, then joined Classic FM and hosted Saturday and Sunday programmes.
He revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis in March 2018 and a year later detailed his treatment in the Channel 4 documentary, Staying Alive.
